Sepp Straka putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sepp Straka had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Straka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.