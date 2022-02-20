Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th Muñoz hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 21 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Muñoz at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.