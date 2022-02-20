Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.