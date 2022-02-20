Scott Piercy shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Scott Piercy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-5 11th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Piercy's tee shot went 191 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.