Strong putting brings Sam Ryder an even-par round four of the Genesis Invitational

Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Sam Ryder hit his 224 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.