Sahith Theegala finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 first, Theegala chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Theegala's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Theegala's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.