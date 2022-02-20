  • Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Russell Knox makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox makes birdie on No. 1 at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Russell Knox makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.