Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Russell Knox hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Russell Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.