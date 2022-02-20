Russell Henley shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Russell Henley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the par-5 11th, Henley chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to even-par for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 18th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.