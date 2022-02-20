Rory McIlroy putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 10th at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rory McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.

McIlroy hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 583-yard par-5 11th. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.