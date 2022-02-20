Robert MacIntyre shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Robert MacIntyre hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

MacIntyre his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing MacIntyre to even for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, MacIntyre hit his 99 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved MacIntyre to even-par for the round.