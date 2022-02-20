Rickie Fowler finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Rickie Fowler hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Fowler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.