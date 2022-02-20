Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 sixth green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at even for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 17th. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.