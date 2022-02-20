Paul Casey finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Paul Casey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Casey suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Casey's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 14th, Casey suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Casey's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Casey chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.