Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th Kizzire hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 31 feet, closing out the hole with a bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire got to the green in 2 and sunk a 44-foot putt to save par. This put Kizzire at even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Kizzire got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.