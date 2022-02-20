Patrick Cantlay finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.