Pat Perez shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 216 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Perez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Perez's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.