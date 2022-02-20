Nick Watney putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Nick Watney hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th Nick Watney hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 33 feet, closing out the hole with a bogey. This moved Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 34 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.