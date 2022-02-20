Mito Pereira rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Mito Pereira hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Pereira finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Mito Pereira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

Pereira tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Pereira's 165 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Pereira's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Pereira chipped in his third shot from 84 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.