  • Mito Pereira rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Mito Pereira makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira sinks 17-footer for closing birdie at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Mito Pereira makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.