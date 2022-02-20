Max Homa putts himself to an even-par final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 10th at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Max Homa got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Homa's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.