Maverick McNealy shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-5 first, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at 2 under for the round.