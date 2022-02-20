-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith throws a dart to set up birdie at Genesis
In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith's his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
