Matt Kuchar finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Kuchar hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Kuchar hit his 197 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Kuchar's his second shot went 133 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.