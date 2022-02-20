  • Matt Jones shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the fourth round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones reaches from the rough to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the fourth round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.