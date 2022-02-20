Matt Jones shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Matt Jones hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Jones hit his 216 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Jones's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Jones chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.