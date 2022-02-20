Martin Laird shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.