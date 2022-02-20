  • Marc Leishman shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Marc Leishman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman makes short birdie putt at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Marc Leishman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 1st hole.