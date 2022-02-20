Marc Leishman shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Marc Leishman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Leishman got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.