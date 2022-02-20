Lee Hodges finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Lee Hodges hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hodges to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hodges hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to even-par for the round.