Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Griffin's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.