Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Kevin Tway hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Tway hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Tway hit an approach shot from 167 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Tway chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.