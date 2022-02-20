Keegan Bradley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Bradley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 3 over for the round.