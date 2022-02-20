  • Keegan Bradley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.