K.H. Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.