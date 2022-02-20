-
K.H. Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on No. 11 at Genesis
In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
