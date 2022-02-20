Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 6th at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Thomas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.