Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.