  • Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth reaches in two to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.