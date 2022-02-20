Strong putting brings Jon Rahm a 6-under 65 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Rahm finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.