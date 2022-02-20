  • Strong putting brings Jon Rahm a 6-under 65 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jon Rahm makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm jars 19-footer for birdie at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Jon Rahm makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.