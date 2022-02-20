Joel Dahmen shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day in 74th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th Dahmen hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 15 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Dahmen at even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen's his second shot went 30 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 65-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

Dahmen tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.