Joaquin Niemann shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann chips in for eagle at Genesis
In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joaquin Niemann chips in from just off the green to make eagle at the par-5 11th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Niemann chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Niemann's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
