Joaquin Niemann shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Niemann missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Niemann chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Niemann's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.