Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Vegas to even-par for the round.

Vegas tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Vegas had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.