Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Jason Kokrak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's tee shot went 253 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kokrak's his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kokrak's 175 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.