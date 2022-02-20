James Hahn shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, James Hahn hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hahn hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.

Hahn tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 1 over for the round.