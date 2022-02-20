Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hideki Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matsuyama hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matsuyama had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.