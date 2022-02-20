-
Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational
February 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Harry Higgs’ brilliant bunker eagle is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the The Genesis Invitational 2022, Harry Higgs holes his greenside bunker shot for an eagle at the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Higgs's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Higgs's 177 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
