Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Higgs's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Higgs's 177 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.