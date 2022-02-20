Hank Lebioda shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.