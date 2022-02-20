Francesco Molinari shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Molinari had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.

Molinari tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 3 under for the round.

Molinari missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Molinari hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.