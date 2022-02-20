Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, van Rooyen suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, van Rooyen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, van Rooyen's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.