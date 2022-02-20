  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Emiliano Grillo makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo holes 12-footer for birdie at Genesis

