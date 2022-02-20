Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.