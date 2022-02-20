Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Frittelli hit his tee shot 271 yards to the native area on the 315-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 first, Frittelli chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

Frittelli missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 28 yards for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Frittelli got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Frittelli missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 2 under for the round.