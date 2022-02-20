Doc Redman shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Doc Redman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

Redman got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman got a double bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

Redman hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

Redman missed the green on his first shot on the 166-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Redman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.