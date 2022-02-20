Danny Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Danny Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.