  • Danny Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee chips it tight to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.