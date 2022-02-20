  • Collin Morikawa putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa nearly chips in to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.