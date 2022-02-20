Collin Morikawa putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the Genesis Invitational

In his final round at the Genesis Invitational, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Cameron Young; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Collin Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.