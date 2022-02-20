Chez Reavie shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Chez Reavie hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 10th at 10 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

Reavie hit his tee at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 first, Reavie chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 6 under for the round.

Reavie his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 5 under for the round.