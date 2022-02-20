Charley Hoffman shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Genesis Invitational

Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day in 71st at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 19 under; Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoffman had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.